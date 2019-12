WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News is following a police investigation in south Wichita near Harry and Ellis.

Police tell KSN that they have been investigating a missing person and found the person’s car behind a business.

Right now, police are waiting for a warrant to search the car.

Look for any updates on this story online at KSN and KSN.com.

LATEST STORIES: