Wichita police investigating rape at massage business, alleged victim says she ‘trusted’ employee

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a report of a rape in northeast Wichita.

A spokesperson said officers were dispatched to a business in the 3100 block of North Rock Road around 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The alleged victim, who KSN is not identifying, said she went to the Beijing Foot Massage for a routine massage Wednesday afternoon.

“This was my 12th time coming into the massage establishment, and there is no incident prior. I had even been in there for couples massages with my daughters. I felt very comfortable, but yesterday was a different story,” said the woman.

The woman said the massage seemed normal until near the end of the service. That’s when she said the male masseuse groped her and sexually assaulted her.

“It switched very quickly,” she said. “It just seemed like it wasn’t happening because I had been there so many times. I did trust this person.”

The woman said she told the employee “no” four times. She said she forced him off of her, ran out of the establishment and called 911.

KSN went to the Beijing Foot Massage on Thursday to ask the owners about the allegations. No one from the business would talk to KSN on camera, but a relative of the owner said the incident was a misunderstanding and it is not true. They went onto say they are cooperating with the police.

The alleged victim said she is hopeful something will be done.

“My message is to not to be afraid, but be aware. If something happens don’t be afraid to report it,” she said. “I don’t want it to ever, ever happen again.”

KSN asked Wichita police if other people have filed complaints about the business. A spokesperson said he would look into it. KSN also asked if the department is looking for other victims. The spokesperson said it’s early on in the investigation.

No arrests have been made, but a suspect has been questioned. The investigation is ongoing.