Wichita police investigating shooting involving a 6-year-old boy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of south Yale. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. when police received reports of gunshots heard in the area.

According to Wichita police, a witness reported a vehicle leaving the area with one child and adults. That vehicle arrived at a local hospital a short time later with a six-year-old boy who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The adult male suspect was stopped by officers.

Wichita police said even if the shooting was reported to be accidental, detectives are still investigating the case.