Wichita police investigating shooting involving a 6-year-old boy

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call Monday afternoon in the 3100 block of south Yale. The call came in around 1:30 p.m. when police received reports of gunshots heard in the area.

According to Wichita police, a witness reported a vehicle leaving the area with one child and adults. That vehicle arrived at a local hospital a short time later with a six-year-old boy who had suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The adult male suspect was stopped by officers.

Wichita police said even if the shooting was reported to be accidental, detectives are still investigating the case.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories