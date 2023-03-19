WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured a 1-year-old girl Sunday morning.

According to the WPD, officers were called to a hospital for the report of a walk-in shooting victim around 4:40 a.m.

The victim came from the 1000 block of North Main Street.

Upon arrival, the WPD says officers learned that the girl was brought in by her 44-year-old father with a single gunshot wound to her abdominal area. She underwent surgery and is in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Police say this was not a random incident and that detectives are investigating to fully determine the circumstances leading up to the shooting. The father is fully cooperating.

If anyone has any information on this case, the WPD asks you to please call them at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.