Wichita police investigating suspicious van

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating several cases of suspicious activity involving a particular van that is pictured above.

At approximately 3:55 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a suspicious character call at businesses in the 7700 block of East Kellogg. A 54-year-old woman reported that an unknown male driver and unknown female passenger approached her 16-year-old son and her 17-year-old daughter in a parking lot in a tan Ford Freestyle van and asked for them to help with their child. The teenagers refused, no children were observed in the van, and the suspects fled in the van.

At approximately 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a suspicious character call at a business in the 10500 block of West Central. Upon arrival, officers contacted a 59-year-old woman who reported an unknown male driver and an unknown female passenger in a minivan pulled up beside her vehicle and asked if she would help with their child. She refused, no children were observed in the van and she left in her vehicle.

There were no injuries in either.

Police said similar incidents were also reported to have occurred at a business in the 3700 block of North Woodlawn and at a location in Andover.

The driver is described as a dark-skinned black male in his late 20s or early 30s, small build and bald. The passenger is described as a black female in her late 20s or early 30s, shoulder-length hair. The van is a tan Ford Freestar van with a Kansas tag of 078 LWY.

If you are approached by these people in this vehicle, please call 911 so officers can respond and investigate further. If you have any information, call police.

