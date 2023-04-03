WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are involved in a standoff with a man south of downtown.

Police say the standoff started around 1 a.m. Monday at a home near Topeka and Orme. Police tell KSN News that they responded to the area after a woman reported being assaulted by a man inside.

Officers learned that the man was still inside. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators are working on getting him to surrender. Police believe that the man is armed.

“During these situations, we use time and distance. Like we said, we don’t want to rush anything. We want the suspect to be able to come out peacefully, so we can end this peacefully,” Officer Chad Ditch, Wichita Police Department, said.

Police said the victim was outside the home, and her injuries were non-life-threatening.

Authorities advise you to avoid the intersection of Topeka and Orme as the standoff continues.