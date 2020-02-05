Wichita police involved in two chases early Wednesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say two drivers sped away from officers in separate incidents early Wednesday morning leading to police chases in Wichita.

The first chase started at 1 a.m. when an officer tried to stop a car that was allegedly speeding on west Kellogg.

Police say the driver refused to stop and that’s what started the chase. The driver exited onto West Street and continued for several blocks before losing control and crashing into a curb and a street sign pole.

Officers say the driver got out of the car and tried to run, but they caught him and took him into custody.

Tykwon Branch, 19, was booked into jail on suspicion of felony evade and elude, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic violations.

Police say while they were chasing him, he tossed something out a window. They say they later determined it was marijuana.

The other chase started at 1:25 a.m. Police say they tried to stop a car at Market and Mt. Vernon for a traffic violation.

The driver stopped, but as officers approached him, they say he sped away.

Police pursued the car to the area of 2500 W. Wildwood where they say the driver fled into an apartment. Officers contacted him at the apartment and arrested him. A female passenger in the front seat of the car and her two-year-old child in the rear seat were unharmed.

Lametrius Turner, 19, was booked on suspicion of flee and elude, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated child endangerment, possession of marijuana, resist arrest, theft, multiple traffic violations, and a Kansas Department of Corrections arrest and detain order.

Police say while they were chasing Turner, a handgun and marijuana were thrown from the vehicle. Officers recovered both. The gun had been reported stolen from a vehicle on North Rock Road on June 22, 2019.

Turner has a record. Police say he was convicted of aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon and that he was out on parole.

