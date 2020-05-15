Wichita police issue Silver Alert for man with Alzheimer’s

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Roy Hughes, 68, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Hydraulic. He is described at 4 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, bald with brown eyes, wearing a dark-colored brown jacket, brown hat, and possibly khaki pants. Roy has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

If you know the whereabouts of Roy or see him, please call 911 immediately.

LATEST STORIES: