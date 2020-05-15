Wichita police issue Silver Alert for man with Alzheimer’s

1  of  2
Roy Hughes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man.

Roy Hughes, 68, was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of North Hydraulic. He is described at 4 feet 11 inches tall, 170 pounds, bald with brown eyes, wearing a dark-colored brown jacket, brown hat, and possibly khaki pants. Roy has also been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

If you know the whereabouts of Roy or see him, please call 911 immediately.

