Wichita Police: Let the cat out of the bag – really

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking people to stop trapping healthy stray cats in the city.

Police say the Wichita Animal Shelter is full because of a recent increase in the number of cats being dropped off at the facility.

So, temporarily, the Wichita Animal Shelter will no longer accept healthy stray cats. Police say this temporary fix will allow them to address the situation and adequately provide for the animals already at the shelter.

“To our cat people of Wichita, now is a great time to consider adopting!” police posted on Facebook.

