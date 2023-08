WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for two missing boys last seen in the 3700 block of E. Ross Parkway.

Dreamis Minor, 8, is pictured in the black hooded shirt. Da-Montay Minor, 12, is pictured in a black t-shirt.

Da-Montay is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 95 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray pants.

Dreamis is 4 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, white shoes, and grey pants.

If you see them or know their whereabouts, call 911.