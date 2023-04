WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police have located two children safely but need help finding a third.

The department said the three ran away from the 2000 block of Sierra Hills Street in east Wichita at approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday.

The department is still looking for 14-year-old Melanie Davidson.

Melanie Davidson (Photo provided by Wichita Police Department)

Melanie is 5 feet 4 inches tall with strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you know where Melanie is call 911 immediately.