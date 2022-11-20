WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said a 6-year-old girl that was abducted Sunday night was found safe near Tonkawa, Oklahoma. The suspect is in custody.

According to the WPD, around 6:50 p.m., they received a call for the report of a stolen car with a 6-year-old girl in it in the 2300 block of N. Amidon.

Sgt. J.D. Summerer said police were able to get to the scene pretty quickly and use technology to help locate the car.

“We used Flock, and then we used a different thing, it’s called ELSAG. It’s an LPR [license plate reader],” Summerer said. “Citizens, media will see that on top of our vehicles. It’s a tag reader, it’s similar to Flock.”

Just after 7 p.m., police determined the car was headed southbound on Interstate 35 toward the Oklahoma state line.

Summerer said the WPD contacted its law enforcement partners in Oklahoma.

“Oklahoma Highway Patrol got that message and located the vehicle south of the state line,” said Summerer. “They were able to stop the vehicle with the suspect in it, take the suspect into custody.”

The girl was found safe in the car. Summerer said she would return to Wichita Sunday night to be reunited with her family.

The suspect, Summerer described as a man, will be brought back to Wichita.

“The suspect we’re gonna have to work on to get back from Oklahoma through the legal process,” said Summerer.

Police say, at this point, they don’t believe the suspect knew the girl.

An investigation is ongoing.