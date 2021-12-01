Wichita police looking for hit-and-run driver who left a bicyclist injured

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who hit a bicyclist and left the scene before police arrived.

At approximately 3 p.m. Monday, police responded to Central and McLean and found a 63-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle. EMS treated him for a head injury.

Police learned that the man was riding his bicycle eastbound on the sidewalk. He began to cross McLean when a black SUV traveling southbound began to turn right to go west on Central, striking the bicyclist.

The driver of the SUV left and was not located. He is described as a man in his 40s.

If anyone has information on this case, they are encouraged to contact investigators at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.