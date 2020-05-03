Update: Wichita Police find missing 87-year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says, Glenn Blandin, 87, has been found safe and has called off the search.

PREVIOUS STORY

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 87-year-old Glenn Blandin. He was last seen Saturday morning after he left Wichita for Hiawatha.

Blandin is about 5 feet seven inches tall and 227 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red jacket, a blue or black t-shirt, khaki pants, black shoes, and a blue and white KU hat. Glenn uses a cane and has leg braces around his shins. He drives a maroon GMC Yukon with a Kansas handicap tag #91138. There is also a handicap scooter on a platform on the rear of the vehicle.

If you see Glenn, please call 911, so that officers can check his welfare.

