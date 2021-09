WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Stevie Washington ran away from his home at 127th Street and Harry about 10:45 p.m. Sunday.

He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, with short brown hair and a medium build. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants with a dark backpack.

If you see Stevie or know his whereabouts, please call 911