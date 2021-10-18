Wichita police looking for missing senior

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help locating 74-year-old Linda Custer. She was last seen at her home in the 8000 block of W. Meadow Knoll at approximately midnight.

Family and friends of Linda are concerned about her welfare due to ongoing medical conditions.

Linda is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 110 pounds, with short white hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored sweatshirt.

Linda is driving a Tan 2003 Chevy Tahoe with “In God We Trust” tag BE046. She has two German Shepard dogs with her and is most likely in the Wichita area. If you see Linda or her vehicle, call 911.

