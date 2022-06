WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police need help to locate a missing woman. Police said Bertha Cornejo went missing Sunday around 7 p.m. near the 1200 block of N. Mathewson.

Police say Bertha is 5 foot 3 inches tall, 200 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing blue jean shorts, a navy blue t-shirt with white lettering on the back, white sandals and glasses.

If you see Bertha call 911.