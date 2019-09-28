Wichita Police make arrest in recent stabbing incident

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police arrest suspect in a violent stabbing attack that occurred earlier this week seriously injuring a young Wichita woman.

WPD say they arrested suspect Wade Dunn, 30-years-old, without incident shortly after midnight Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of south Main street.

WPD say they arrested suspect Wade Dunn, 30-years-old, without incident shortly after midnight Saturday at a residence in the 1000 block of south Main street.

Dunn is a suspect in a stabbing that happened near 17th and Doreen streets, just before noon Monday, September 23.

A woman was standing near her vehicle when she was approached from behind and stabbed multiple times in front of her home. Her attack was caught on nearby surveillance video.

Dunn was arrested on charges of attempted 1st degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon, as well as a federal warrant through the U.S. Marshals Service.

Police Chief Gordon Ramsay said in a press conference Saturday afternoon that the victim is improving and called her a “tough, admirable young woman.” Ramsay also says the victim is able to communicate and has been talking with the investigators.

Throughout the investigation, Wichita Police say they received tips from citizens as well as information through Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers that led to Dunn’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorneys Office.