WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department said a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of three counts of aggravated criminal solicitation of a child and several warrants stemming from a solicitation of a child case.

On Wednesday evening, around 7:35 p.m., the WPD said officers were flagged down at Yale and Dunham by a family member who said three girls were solicited for sex by Damien Henderson.

Police said the girls were walking in the neighborhood together when Henderson allegedly walked up to them and solicited them for sex. The girls fled and immediately contact their parents. Officers were given a description of the suspect, and they located him near 31st Street South and K-15, where he was arrested.

Police said the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.