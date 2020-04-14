Wichita police: Man kills girlfriend and himself in apparent murder-suicide

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 33-year-old woman is Wichita’s latest homicide victim.

The Wichita Police Department says Cherie Short was found shot to death at a home in the 5800 block of East Skinner shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say her boyfriend, Robbie Urbano, 44, was also found deceased at the home. They say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say Urbano called a family member and asked her to pick up children due to an emergency. The family member called police.

The family member said small children were outside the home when she arrived.

Officers saw signs of a disturbance at the home and forced their way in to do a welfare check. That’s when they found the bodies of the couple. Police say no children were injured.

Police say the investigation revealed a disturbance ensued in the home between Urbano and Short, and he obtained a handgun and fired a shot, killing Short and then fired a shot killing himself.

Additionally, it was learned Urbano was also recently facing alleged federal charges.

