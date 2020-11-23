Wichita Police: Man revved engine, drove truck toward officer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Officers with the Wichita Police Department booked a man into jail Sunday on suspicion of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer.

Police say the 32-year-old Wichita man caused a disturbance at a demonstration that was being held at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse, 501 N. Main St.

Investigators say that shortly after 3 p.m., the man drove his pickup the wrong way on Main Street and then a Sedgwick County Courthouse police officer confronted him.

The officer says the man revved the pickup’s engine and drove toward him. Wichita police officers arrived and arrested the man near the law enforcement memorial at Central and Main.

They believe he may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. The case is still under investigation.

