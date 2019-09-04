Wichita Police need help finding missing 10 year old

Wichita, KAN (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 10-year old boy in south Wichita.

Missing is 10-year old Julian Salcedo. He is 5-feet 5-inches tall and weights 130 pounds. Salcedo wears glasses and and was last seen wearing a green shirt and khaki pants.

He was last seen in the 1900 block of south Wichita Street around 5 p.m. to go to a friends house in the area of Funston and Palisade.

If you see Julian or know where he is, please call 911.