WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating a 75-year-old woman with dementia.

Police said Claudia Roach was last seen in the area of 1600 South Terrace at approximately 12:20 a.m. Friday.

She is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, with a medium build. Police say she was wearing a black pea coat, pants, a black stocking hat with gold writing, and a brown purse.

If you know where she is, call 911 immediately.