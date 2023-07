WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating a 12-year-old boy.

The department said Levi Fullbright was last seen in the area of Douglas and Oliver.

He is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray/blue shirt and red shorts. He is possibly only wearing one black slip-on slide sandal.

If you see Levi or know his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.