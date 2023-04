WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 9-year-old Kaynan B. Hough.

Hough was last seen in the 2800 block of E. 44th St. S. at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday.

He is described as 4 feet tall, 52 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kaynan was last seen wearing grey and light green camouflage pajama pants and a gray shirt with light green on it.

If you see him call 911.