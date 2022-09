WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are looking for 12-year-old Jiselle Baker, who was reported as a runaway earlier this morning.

She was last seen in the 1700 block of N. West Lynn at around 1:50 a.m.

Jiselle is 5 feet 5 inches tall and 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, black leggings and shoes.

If you see Jiselle or you know where she is, call 911.