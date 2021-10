WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department needs help locating 13-year-old Natalya Garcia. The department said she ran away from home on her own accord and is missing.

Natalya is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt and jeans. If you see her or know her whereabouts, please call police.