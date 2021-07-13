Wichita police: New recruits add to department’s increasing diversity

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Departments’ summer recruitment class entered its probationary period Monday. The class consists of 31 recruits, with 11 being women.

“The number of women that we’ve hired, we continue to see high numbers, some of the highest numbers in the country,” said Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay in a speech to the new recruits.

Some of the women have entered the force to inspire their children.

“I do have daughters, and I want them to look up to me,” said Hannah Sosa, who is a recruit.

Of the 11 women, seven are minorities.

“We continue to be diverse, to reflect our community,” Chief Ramsay added.

This class has seen recruits from all over the country, including right here from Wichita.

“Every interaction that I’ve had with any officer has been so professional and so genuine and like they actually care, and I wanted to be a part of that because I care,” said Dakota Guillory, a new recruit. “It’s a community that I’ve grown up in, and I want to make it better.”

The department is becoming increasingly diverse with every recruitment class. “When I came into this position about two years ago, I knew one of the focuses was to try and diversify the department,” said Sergeant Jeremy Vogel.

No matter your age, gender or background, you can join the force.