WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three kids left home alone were taken to a local hospital after smoke was found coming from their home Wednesday.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers were responding to a call for a disturbance at another location when they noticed smoke coming from the home located in the 4000 block of E Bayley St.

The WPD says officers were able to gain access to the home, where they found a small fire. Inside, three children left unattended were found.

Police officers took the children outside and later transported them by EMS to a local hospital.

According to the WPD, the children are all in good condition.