Wichita police offer a chance to get traffic warrants cleared with no jail time

Wichita Police Department (KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is holding another Second Chance Thursday at the end of the month.

The event is an opportunity for Wichita residents to get traffic warrants cleared without going to jail.

Wichita Community Police Officers will be at St. Mark Cathedral COGIC, 1018 N. Dellrose, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on April 29.

According to a Wichita Police Department Facebook post, the officers will clear the warrant and get citizens a new court date.

To check city warrants, click here.

