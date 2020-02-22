Wichita police offering reward for information on homeless man beaten to death

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Still no answers in the investigation of a homeless man found beaten to death under a Wichita bridge. But advocates for the victim are pushing to get the case solved. Homeless advocates said his death has left the street community shaken up. Now, there’s a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Fifty-nine-year-old Bernard Woodard was found beaten to death under the Douglas Street Bridge on February 10. Homeless advocate Allen Stoker who once lived on the streets says he only knew Woodard in passing. He met him a while back at Breakthrough Episcopal Social Services where Woodard was a dedicated volunteer. But the news of his death was still a big blow.

“So, I knew the man not real well but everybody out here knows everybody else. They’re brothers. We’re all brothers and sisters,” said Stoker, Board President of The Coalition ICT.

They’re still trying to make sense of the crime.

“As we could tell, Bernard had done nothing to anybody. So it could have been he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time. But whatever the situation was we have a killer loose in the community that we need to find,” said Stoker.

Wichita police are now offering an $800 reward to help find the person or people who killed Woodard.

The Homeless Outreach Team even putting flyers out in the community to get some leads.

Stoker says the homeless community is holding on to hope that Woodard’s case won’t go unsolved.

“We want justice for Bernard and for all the homeless people out here that have been victims of assaults and worse,” said Stoker.

Stoker said a lot of the people living on the streets are fearful for their own lives following Woodard’s death.

If you have any information, you can contact the HOT team at 316-854-3013.

