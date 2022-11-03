WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department says one of its officers has died after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Officer Daniel Gumm died Wednesday night.

You may recognize Gumm’s name. KSN News has done stories about the community effort to help him and his family. We also did stories about him five years ago when his K-9 partner, Officer Rooster, died in the line of duty.

Gumm was in the Army before joining joined the WPD in 2004. In his last 12 years with the department, he worked as a K-9 handler, trainer and judge.

“Throughout his career of service, he routinely devoted his time to helping his colleagues succeed – and making his community a safer place,” the WPD said in a statement.

Gumm had metastatic esophageal cancer that had spread to his liver. In the past few months, the WPD and the Honore Adversis Foundation held community fundraisers for him.

He leaves behind a wife, three children, and WPD K-9 Bane.

In the WPD Facebook post, the police department said Gumm will now “be reunited with his former partner, K-9 Rooster.”

The WPD message ends with the following:

“Our heartfelt condolences are with the family of Officer Gumm today. Officer Gumm, you will be greatly missed by your brothers and sisters at the Wichita Police Department. Rest easy, #294 – we have the watch from here.”