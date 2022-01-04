Wichita police officer arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said an off-duty officer was arrested Friday by the Clearwater Police Department on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The Wichita Police Department said the officer, identified as Alex Gardinier, was stopped at 4:30 a.m. for speeding. The WPD said that Clearwater officers arrested and cited Gardinier for a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence and speeding, then released him. There is no mug shot because he was not taken to the Sedgwick County jail.

The WPD said Gardinier has been employed for six years and was assigned to the Field Services Division. He has been moved to an administrative assignment.

The Clearwater Police Department is investigating the case, and an internal review will take

place by the WPD.