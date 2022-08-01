WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was attacked by a large dog while on duty Sunday, July 31.

According to the WPD, around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 800 block of S. Terrace.

Upon arrival, officers say they came in contact with people who reported that their neighbor had damaged their property during an altercation.

Hailee Lefler (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

As officers went to contact the neighbor, now identified as 29-year-old Hailee Lefler of Wichita, she opened her front door, and a large dog ran out. It began attacking one of the responding officers. According to the WPD, the officer then fell to the ground and attempted to stop the dog from attacking him, but the dog continued biting. The officer then shot three rounds from his department-issued handgun and hit the dog. It then retreated back into the house.

After the shots were fired, Wichita police say Lefler moved toward the officers threateningly but retreated toward the house.

The officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment of multiple bite wounds to both legs. According to the WPD, the officer was treated at the hospital and later released. He has been with the WPD for one year and is being placed on an administrative assignment until he is fit for regular duty.

Wichita police say the dog was still alive and taken by Animal Control.

Additional officers arrived at the scene and later arrested Lefler on suspicion of two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, one count of criminal threat, one count of criminal damage to property, one count of interference with a law enforcement officer and an outstanding federal warrant.