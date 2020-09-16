Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanor battery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced Wednesday that Sergeant Maurice Mitchell has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery by the City of Wichita Municipal Court.

According to police, Mitchell was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Tuesday pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal review.

The charges stem from a previous incident between himself and a coworker during a training exercise. No physical injuries occurred.

WPD will review the incident to determine if department policies were violated after the completion of the criminal proceedings.

WPD requested the assistance of the Goddard Police Department to investigate the incident, and an outside prosecutor reviewed the case to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

Wichita police officials received confirmation of the charges on Tuesday.