Wichita police officer charged with misdemeanor battery

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

(KSN file photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department announced Wednesday that Sergeant Maurice Mitchell has been charged with one count of misdemeanor battery by the City of Wichita Municipal Court.

According to police, Mitchell was placed on unpaid administrative leave on Tuesday pending the outcome of criminal proceedings and an internal review.

The charges stem from a previous incident between himself and a coworker during a training exercise. No physical injuries occurred.

WPD will review the incident to determine if department policies were violated after the completion of the criminal proceedings.

WPD requested the assistance of the Goddard Police Department to investigate the incident, and an outside prosecutor reviewed the case to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

Wichita police officials received confirmation of the charges on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories