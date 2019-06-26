Breaking News
Wichita police officer charged with allegedly helping a woman avoid arrest

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department announced that officer Matthew Powell has been charged with one count of obstructing apprehension or prosecution, a class C misdemeanor and two counts of official misconduct, both class A misdemeanors, by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident in early May when the Wichita Police Department supervision learned of Powell allegedly assisting a woman to avoid being located by police for her outstanding warrant.

Powell has been employed as a police officer for seven years. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave today.

WPD officials requested the case be investigated by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office pursuant to a collaborative 2017 agreement to ensure transparency and avoid conflicts of interest.

