Wichita police officer has certification revoked for not reporting illegal gambling

by: KSN News

Posted:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Wichita police officer who admitted to a federal crime can no longer patrol Kansas streets.

Michael Zajkowski pleaded guilty to not reporting a felony in connection to an investigation into illegal gambling.

Because the officer neglected to report information about the illegal gambling, the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training revoked Zajkowski’s law enforcement certification.

Prominent Wichita businessmen, Johnny Steven, pleaded guilty and has been sentenced for his role concealing the transfer of betting information from illegal poker games.

