WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita Police Department SUV was involved in a crash with two other vehicles on Tuesday. It happened around 9 a.m. at 13th Street and Market.

Lt. Joe Camp said all three drivers involved in the crash had minor injuries. The police officer was taken to the hospital to be checked.

“She’s shooken up, and we want to make sure she is fine, so she is going to the hospital,” said Lt. Joe Camp, WPD.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The intersection was closed while authorities investigated.