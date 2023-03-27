WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An officer with the Wichita Police Department (WPD) was minorly injured in a car crash with a semi Monday afternoon.

The crash happened near Kansas Highway 42 and South Hoover Road around 3:30 p.m.

According to WPD Public Information Officer Trevor Macy, the officer was working on an injury crash. After their investigation was finished, they left. As they were attempting to change lanes, their police vehicle was hit by a semi that was headed westbound on K-42.

“The officer is in good condition,” Macy said. “He’s been transported to an area hospital just for a check-up, but he was up, walking around. No significant injuries. The driver of the semi is also uninjured.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol is assisting in the ongoing investigation.

Traffic in the area did back up during the collision but has since cleared.