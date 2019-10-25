Breaking News
Wichita Police officer who shot Andrew Finch sues the city for breach of contract, lost wages
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police officer who shot Andrew Finch in 2017 is suing the city.

A lawsuit that was filed by Justin Rapp late this afternoon is claiming breach of contract.

In it, Rapp claims he was kept on restricted duty after he was cleared of any wrongdoing in the shooting and after being medically cleared twice.

The lawsuit also alleges the city would not let Rapp work as a part-time security officer for several months after the shooting. Rapp claims this caused him to lose out on more than $30,000. He is asking for that money plus interest.

The lawsuit also states Rapp returned to active duty ten months after fatally shooting Finch.

We have reached out to the City and police department. They referred us to the law department, which is closed until tomorrow.

