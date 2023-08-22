WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) — The Wichita Police Department provided an update on the homicide in downtown Wichita Monday that killed 51-year-old Jose Lumbreras from Wichita.

According to the WPD, they responded at 12:08 a.m. to the 1200 block of N. Broadway Ave.

Upon arrival at the scene, Wichita police say officers found a man, now identified as Lumbreras, lying on the ground unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were performed on Lumbreras, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation by police revealed Lumbreras had fatal gunshot wounds.

“Currently, investigators are still following up on promising leads and actively working on this case,” the WPD said. “This is all the updated information at this time.”

An investigation is ongoing.

If you have any additional information regarding this homicide, Wichita police ask you to please contact detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282, or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.