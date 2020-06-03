Wichita police release bodycam footage from early Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police released the video of the unrest that took place at 21st Street and Arkansas early Tuesday morning.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said protesters took aim at police officers late Monday night into Tuesday morning, shooting at them and throwing bottles and rocks at them.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., a front glass at the Metro PCS store was vandalized after random shots began to occur. Disturbances escalated, and multiple people continued firing shots from various locations.

To ensure safety, members of the Wichita Police Department SWAT unit could be seen breaking up the crowd, stating it was, “an unlawful assembly and to leave the area immediately.”

In a Facebook post Tuesday, police shared the following statement along with the video:

“We are hopeful we can come together as one community to let voices be heard and continue moving Wichita forward,” Chief Gordon Ramsay said.

The investigation remains under investigation.

If any community members have video or photos of this incident, they can upload them here.

Additionally, if you have any additional information on the incident you can call WPD investigations at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.

