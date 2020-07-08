Police resolve standoff in west Wichita

Local

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WPD presence at Maple and Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita police officers and vehicles were present in the 100 block of N. Karren Ct. in West Wichita Wednesday afternoon responding to a standoff call.

Officers learned that a 46-year-old man was inside the home and was threatening to harm himself with a gun.

The WPD SWAT was activated along with crisis negotiators.  Officers were able to convince the 46-year-old to exit the home. There were no injuries.

The 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for a mental assessment. 

100 block of N. Karren

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories