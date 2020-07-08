Police resolve standoff in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita police officers and vehicles were present in the 100 block of N. Karren Ct. in West Wichita Wednesday afternoon responding to a standoff call.

Officers learned that a 46-year-old man was inside the home and was threatening to harm himself with a gun.

The WPD SWAT was activated along with crisis negotiators. Officers were able to convince the 46-year-old to exit the home. There were no injuries.

The 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for a mental assessment.

100 block of N. Karren

