Police resolve standoff in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita police officers and vehicles were present in the 100 block of N. Karren Ct. in West Wichita Wednesday afternoon responding to a standoff call.
Officers learned that a 46-year-old man was inside the home and was threatening to harm himself with a gun.
The WPD SWAT was activated along with crisis negotiators. Officers were able to convince the 46-year-old to exit the home. There were no injuries.
The 46-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for a mental assessment.
