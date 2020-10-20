Crash in northeast Wichita critically injures 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 17th Street North and Piatt Tuesday that left two people critically injured. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.
Both were transported to a local hospital. One of the injured underwent surgery.
Police said 17th Street was closed for a few hours as the investigated the crash.
LATEST STORIES:
- Everyone in US gets a free taco after stolen base in Game 1 of World Series
- Man who suspended himself from Trump Tower in Chicago escapes private ambulance: police
- ‘I was so shocked’: Louisiana parents welcome second set of identical twins
- Parents of 545 children separated at border can’t be found, court-appointed lawyers say
- COVID-19 survivor walks out of rehab after being pronounced brain dead