Crash in northeast Wichita critically injures 2

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 17th Street North and Piatt Tuesday that left two people critically injured. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Both were transported to a local hospital. One of the injured underwent surgery.

Police said 17th Street was closed for a few hours as the investigated the crash.

LATEST STORIES: