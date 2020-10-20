Crash in northeast Wichita critically injures 2

17th St. North and Piatt crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 17th Street North and Piatt Tuesday that left two people critically injured. The call came in around 5:30 p.m.

Both were transported to a local hospital. One of the injured underwent surgery.

Police said 17th Street was closed for a few hours as the investigated the crash.

