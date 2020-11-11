Wichita police respond to fatal accident involving pedestrian in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at Kellogg and Greenwich Tuesday evening. The call came in around 9 p.m.

Wichita police said a car hit a woman who was on the road. The driver of the car is cooperating with law enforcement officials.

Police are currently at the scene investigating. Southbound Greenwich is closed at Kellogg as the investigation continues.

Police are asking any witnesses with information on this crash to call 911.

