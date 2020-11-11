Wichita police respond to fatal accident involving pedestrian in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a fatal accident involving a pedestrian at Kellogg and Greenwich Tuesday evening. The call came in around 9 p.m.
Wichita police said a car hit a woman who was on the road. The driver of the car is cooperating with law enforcement officials.
Police are currently at the scene investigating. Southbound Greenwich is closed at Kellogg as the investigation continues.
Police are asking any witnesses with information on this crash to call 911.
LATEST POSTS:
- Report: Wichita State, Gregg Marshall expecting to part ways after 13 seasons
- How is the revised health order enforced in Sedgwick County?
- Ring recalls 350,000 doorbells over fire hazard
- Positive Connections: All-black reffing crew makes history in Wichita
- WPD anuncia nueva unidad para combatir la violencia doméstica en la ciudad