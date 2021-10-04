Police respond to man shot in southeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department responded to a disturbance in southeast Wichita Monday night.

The disturbance, between two neighbors, took place just before 7 p.m. in the 2500 block of E Wilma.

According to Lieutenant Krys Henderson from the Community Policing Bureau, during the disturbance, officers reported that there were possible shots fired.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers found a 39-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The Wichita police have taken in a person of interest for questioning.

KSN will provide updates as they become available.