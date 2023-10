WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department responded to the scene of a car that ran into a garage in southwest Wichita Wednesday evening.

Sedgwick County dispatch received a call around 5:45 p.m. for the report of a building collapse at the intersection of South Meridian Avenue and West Wildwood Lane.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a crash between two cars caused one of the drivers to lose control and run into the garage.

No serious injuries were reported.