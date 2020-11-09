Wichita police respond to shooting call in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of north Ridgewood Monday afternoon. The call came in around 4 p.m.

Police say upon arrival they found no one was at the residence and that a male victim was taken to hospital in a private vehicle. Police said people inside the residence heard shots fired. There were no witnesses.

Law enforcement officials are currently at the scene investigating.

