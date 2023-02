WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – There was a shooting Sunday afternoon around 2 o’clock near Kellogg and Greenwich.

Sedgwick County Dispatch told KSN that this was allegedly a result of a family argument. Dispatchers said the father allegedly shot at the son.

Dispatch says the son is currently missing and cannot be found. Police are still on the scene investigating.

We will provide updates as we learn more information.