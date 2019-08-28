Standoff over in Riverside

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officers have now cleared the scene after a heavy presence lasting hours at a home near 11th and Amidon. No word of any injuries, and KSN News hopes to learn more from this morning’s police media briefing.

Wichita police spokesman officer Charley Davidson said that about 11 a.m. officers responded to a disturbance at that location with an individual and two others that lived at the home.

Officers who investigated said that no one had been threatened and that no felony crime was committed.

Davidson said that about 5:15 p.m., they had received additional information that the individual was making threats about doing property damage to the home.

Officers that were at the home earlier in the day said that the individual was armed with a handgun.

Members of the Wichita Police S.W.A.T. team and negotiators are on the scene at the present time. They are using communication and time and distance to communicate with the individual and continue to access the situation.

